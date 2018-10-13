Trump threatens Riyadh on journalist’s killing

Baku. 13 Oct. REPORT.AZ / Washington intends to deal with the situation related to disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, severe punishment is not ruled out if it becomes clear that Riyadh is behind him. Report informs that According to the Report, tUS President Donald Trump said in an interview to 60 minutes on CBS.

"We are very disappointed to see what's going on. We don't like it and we're going to get to the bottom of it," the American leader said .

Trump did not rule out the introduction of a certain type of restrictive measures if it becomes clear that Riyadh is behind the disappearance, but stressed that he does not want to refuse to supply weapons to Saudi Arabia and deprive Americans who are involved in this order. "All in the world wanted to get this order – both Russia and China," Trump said.

Earlier it became known that the time of the killing and questioning the missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was recorded in his Apple Watch.

The Washington Post wrote that the American intelligence knew about the plans to detain the journalist by recording the conversation of representatives from Saudi authorities.

Earlier, the Saudi Ambassador was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi at the Consulate of Saudi Arabia and he was demanded to sanction the search at the consulate general visited by the journalist in Istanbul.