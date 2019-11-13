Trump threatening to fire acting head of the White House

US President Donald Trump has been threatening for weeks to fire acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, but senior advisers have counseled him to hold off on such a drastic step amid a high-stakes impeachment probe, Report informs citing the TASS.

According to the Washington Post, the President's advisers argued that the dismissal of the acting chief of staff of the White house would not be the best decision during the Democrats launched the procedure of Trump's impeachment. In their opinion, his resignation carries a certain risk, especially given Mulvaney's role in the suspension of assistance to Ukraine. Moreover, the US administration may face problems while looking for a replacement.

Trump has expressed particular anger over Mulvaney’s performance in an Oct. 17 news conference in which Mulvaney stunned White House aides by saying military aid to Ukraine was withheld to pressure its government to launch investigations that could politically benefit Trump, two of the people said. Later, Mulvaney issued a statement saying the media had misconstrued his televised comments and that “there was absolutely no quid pro quo.”

“I don’t think you’ll see him going anywhere until after December, but the president was very unhappy with that press conference. That was a very bad day for the president,” Trump's adviser said.

Trump’s advisers have cited as a cautionary tale the example of national security adviser John Bolton, who was dismissed in September. Bolton is now a sought-after witness for Democrats, and despite White House instructions to defy a congressional subpoena has expressed a willingness to testify if cleared by a judge.