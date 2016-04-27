Donald Trump sweeps all 5 states

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Donald Trump swept primaries in five states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday night, with Hillary Clinton close behind with four victories of her own.

Report informs citing the foreign media, it was a night that solidified the position of both presidential front-runners, although none of their rivals were ready to concede the race just yet.

Trump won all five states: Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Clinton won four states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

Bernie Sanders won one state, Rhode Island.

The results were long-anticipated: Trump has polled well in Northeastern and mid-Atlantic states for months. And Clinton matched her strong showing into the polls heading into Super Tuesday as well, although Sanders' victory in Rhode Island stopped her from getting a sweep of her own.