Ilham Aliyev COP31
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    Trump says his meeting with North Korean leader in China possible

    Other countries
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 21:43
    Trump says his meeting with North Korean leader in China possible

    US President Donald Trump said his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China was possible, Report informs.

    "Yes, we might have Kim Jong Un [in China]. He may come. I don't know. That's up to President Xi," he told reporters at the White House, prior to his departure to the Philippines and China to attend ASEAN and APEC events.

    Donald Trump Kim Jong Un
    ABŞ lideri Kim Çen Inla görüş ehtimalını istisna etməyib
    Американский лидер допустил возможность встречи с Ким Чен Ыном
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