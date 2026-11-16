Trump says his meeting with North Korean leader in China possible
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- 16 November, 2026
- 21:43
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US President Donald Trump said his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China was possible, Report informs.
"Yes, we might have Kim Jong Un [in China]. He may come. I don't know. That's up to President Xi," he told reporters at the White House, prior to his departure to the Philippines and China to attend ASEAN and APEC events.
ABŞ lideri Kim Çen Inla görüş ehtimalını istisna etməyib
Американский лидер допустил возможность встречи с Ким Чен Ыном
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