    Trump says he will 'never' get the Nobel Peace Prize

    Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ President Trump predicted in an interview published Wednesday that he will "never" win the Nobel Peace Prize, Report informs citing The New York Post.

    "Well, they'll never give it to me," Trump said, remarking on why he does not think he will be awarded the prize for his work with North Korea.

    Trump was at the center of chatter earlier this year about whether he deserved the prize, with Trump supporters and even the president of South Korea saying that getting North Korea to denuclearize and end the Korean War would be an achievement worthy of the honor.

