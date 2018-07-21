Trump's secret service checks Putin's soccer ball

© Russia Today

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Security Service of the President of the United States Donald Trump checked the ball, which was given by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin during the summit in Helsinki, Report informs citing the "Soviet sport".

According to local media, this is the standard procedure for all gifts presented to the President of America.

Notably, during a joint press conference, Putin handed Trump the ball, which was on the eve of the transfer of authority for the World Cup from Russia to Qatar. The American President gave a present to his wife and said that it would be a gift to his son Baron.

Trump, in response, presented the t-shirt of Alexander Ovechkin, a striker of NHL Washington capitals, to the Russian President.