Trump's campaign headquarters wants one last debate with Clinton

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Campaign headquarters of the US presidential Republican candidate Donald Trump has expressed a desire to hold the fourth candidate debate with Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

Report informs, Republican's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said in an interview.

"I wish there were more debates frankly. I think the country benefits from this type of forum and we would be willing to do another if they somehow could squeeze it in", Kellyanne Conway said.

The final, third round of the debate will be held on October 19. US presidential elections will be held on November 8.