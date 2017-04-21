Trump’s approval rating compiles on results of 3 months of his presidency

 Top
    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Donald Trump averaged 41% job approval during his first quarter as president, Report informs a Gallup poll says. 

    It is 14 percentage points lower than any other president in Gallup's polling history. 

    Bill Clinton had the previous low mark of 55%. The average first-quarter rating among post-World War II presidents elected to their first term is 61%, with John Kennedy's 74% the highest.

    The results of the study are based on daily monitoring of the American president's rating, starting from January 20 to April 19.

