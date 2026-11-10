Trump: Russia, Ukraine could make progress in Abu Dhabi talks
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- 10 November, 2026
- 09:18
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The trilateral talks between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi present an opportunity to achieve a breakthrough in efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Reuters, Report informs.
Asked whether progress was possible in the talks in Abu Dhabi, Trump replied that progress was possible and that something could happen during the talks in Abu Dhabi.
Meanwhile, David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of Ukraine's ruling Servant of the People party, told Deutsche Welle that Kyiv was not expecting significant progress from the first round of negotiations.
Tramp: Rusiya və Ukrayna Əbu-Dabi danışıqlarında irəliləyişə nail ola bilər
Трамп: РФ и Украина могут достичь прорыва на переговорах в Абу-Даби
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