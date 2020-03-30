Trump, Putin may discuss coronavirus

US President Donald Trump says he intends to hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin shortly.

According to him, the leaders intend to discuss issues of energy, trade, and the situation with the spread of coronavirus by phone. He also did not rule out that he could discuss the situation in Venezuela in a telephone conversation with Putin.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 700,000 globally, resulting in more than 30,000 deaths.