Trump published photo of handshake with Merkel

© Getty images

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of US Donald Trump published in his Facebook photo of a handshake with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her official visit to White House, Report informs.

"It is an honor for me to welcome Chancellor Merkel to the White House today”, - said in a statement to the published photo.

Previously, Trump did not shake Merkel's hand in Oval Office, despite the requests of journalists and photographers.

The handshake of the leaders of the two countries in the Oval Office is a tradition.

Nevertheless, Trump and Merkel shook hands when chancellor arrived at the White House, as well as at the end of the press conference.