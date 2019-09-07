Trump proposes to place people affected by Dorian on cruise ships

US President Donald Trump pointed to the possibility of placing residents of the Bahamas who were affected by Dorian hurricane on cruise ships, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

" The @USCG, @FEMA, and all others, along with other countries that have been helping, have been asked to move people in the badly hit sections of the Bahamas to other sections of the Bahamas....that were not hit – and that are in good condition. Any cruise ship companies willing to act as stationary housing, etc., I am sure would be appreciated!” Trump wrote on Twitter.