Trump promises to show tanks in Washington on US Independence Day

© Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/972d42f7b094517acb296ee115817738/a1806133-d143-42cd-91c5-d19f3f0c3141_292.jpg

Battle tanks will be demonstrated in the US capital on July 4 as part of the US independence Day celebrations, US President Donald Trump told journalists in the Oval office of the White House, Report informs citing the TASS.

“It's going to be special, " Trump said. " We'll have planes in the sky, the best fighters in the world and other planes as well."

According to him, tankers will be put in certain places in order not to damage the road surface on the streets. Trump also added that planes, including "the best fighters in the world", would fly over the capital on this day.

According to The Washington Post, the use of military equipment can cost the authorities a large sum, noting that an hour of flight F-35 costs 30 thousand dollars.

Notably, on July 4, the US residents will celebrate the main national holiday - Independence Day for the 243rd time, on the occasion of adoption of Declaration in 1776, which proclaims the country's freedom from British rule.