Trump: Preparations for second meeting with Putin are underway

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Preparations for the second meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin are already underway. Report inform, President of the United States Donald Trump said in an interview with the American television channel CNBC.

Trump noted that his previous meeting with Putin was fruitful, and also called his relationship with the Russian president "very good."

The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear