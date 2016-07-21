 Top
    Trump praises Erdoğan for his actions after attempted coup in Turkey

    I really appreciate him for what he could turn this situation around

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Candidate for US president Donald Trump praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his actions after the attempted coup in Turkey.

    Report informs, Trump said in his interview with The New York Times.

    "I really appreciate him for what he could turn this situation around. Some people say that it was a trick, but I do not think so", said D.Trump.

    On the night of July 16 rebel group made an attempt of military coup in Turkey. As a result, 246 Turkish citizens were killed, about 1500 people were injured.

