Trump launches program with real news on Facebook

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. President Donald Trump has launched his own news program of real, not “fake” news on his Facebook page.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the host has become his daughter-in-law, wife of Eric Trump, Lara.

“After months of objurgation towards media about creating fake news, President Trump has launched his news program on Facebook, where the host is his daughter-in-law.

The first episode of the news program appeared on July 20. In the video, Lara addressed 23 mln. subscribers of the U.S. President with the appeal to follow episodes every week.

“We will provide you only with facts; follow our news,” she said.

During the pre-election campaign, Donald Trump started a war with media. According to him, many of them are “fake”, especially CNN.