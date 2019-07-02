Trump intends to leave strong intelligence after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump intends to maintain an intelligence presence in Afghanistan, although he has long wanted to completely withdraw the US military from the country.

Report informs citing the Interfax that American President told during his interview to Fox News.

"I would leave a 'very strong' intelligence presence in Afghanistan," the US president said in his interview to Fox News and added that the United States at the same time should significantly reduce the number of military in Afghanistan.

According to the United States president, Afghanistan is a country "just seems to be a lab for terrorists... I call it the Harvard of terrorists," he said.

Notably, in December, the Trump administration planned to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, however, this proposal met with resistance from the Republican legislators.