Trump intends to cancel Diversity Visa Lottery that brought New York attacker to US

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ New York terror attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov originally from Uzbekistan arrived in US through diversity visa lottery. Report informs referring U.S president Donald Trump posted on a Twitter.

"We are fighting hard for merit based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get much tougher and smarter,” he wrote.

US president stressed that he aims to impose system that will allow foreign nationals with valuable professional skills to immigrate to US.

A motorist plowed into a crowd of pedestrian and bike path in Lower Manhattan yesterday. Afterwards he slammed into school bus and other vehicles. The injured attacker was arrested by police. Eight people died and at least 15 injured as a result of attack.

FBI considers this as a deliberate act and investigate as a terrorist attack. The suspect has been identified as Sayfullo Saipov, an immigrant from Uzbekistan, who lived in Florida, US.