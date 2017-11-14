 Top
    Trump: I will make major statement upon my return from Philippines

    'US has to be treated fairly and in a reciprocal fashion'

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ "I will be making a major statement from the White House upon my return from the Philippines".

    Report informs citing foreign media, the US President Donald Trump tweeted.

    He stated that after the two-week tour of Asia, China, South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines dealing with US on trade know that the rules have changed.

    Trump has tweeted in Manila: "The United States has to be treated fairly and in a reciprocal fashion. The massive trade deficits must go down quickly!"

