Trump forgets the words to "God Bless America!" - VIDEO

© Reuters

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ / At the Patriotic ceremony in the White house, which replaced the meeting of US President Donald Trump with the team-winner of the National Football League "Philadelphia Eagles", the head of state forgot the words of the national song "God Bless America!"

Report informs, standing in front of the military choir, the President began to sing the first line of the song, but did not finish it. Then Trump continued to stand with his mouth closed and sang along only to the phrase God Bless America!

"We love our country. We respect our flag. And we always stand up proudly, singing the national anthem, " the President said after the choir sang the song.