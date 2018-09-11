Trump extends state of emergency in US

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump has extended the state of emergency in the country for one year, announced after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Report informs citing Sputnik that, according to the US leader's statement, the terrorist threat remains in force, so the state of emergency, announced on September 14, 2001, is extended for another year.

Notably, on September 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four passenger airliners in the United States, two of them crashed into the skyscrapers of the World Trade Center in New York. The third airplane was directed to the Pentagon building in the Washington outskirts. The fourth one crashed in the city of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, before reaching the American capital. Nearly 3,000 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attacks.