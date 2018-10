Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ “Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future," US President Donald Trump has tweeted, Report informs.

“I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man!” Trump said about Iranian President Rouhani.

Iranian president said yesterday that in order to negotiate with Tehran, Trump must return to the nuclear deal, from which the US withdrew in May this year.