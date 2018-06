© Reuters

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump told Fox News channel about discussed options of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, Report informs citing the Fox News.

"We have three or four dates and five seats," Trump said.

At the same time, the US President did not rule out that the meeting might not take place.

"It is possible that I can left early. I do not rule out that this meeting will not take place at all," said Trump.