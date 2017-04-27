Trump changes his mind on breaking trade agreement with Canada and Mexico

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump has said that he will soon begin "renegotiating" the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) with his Canadian and Mexican counterparts.

Report informs citing the BBC, meetings have been scheduled with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, he said.

The Nafta agreement came into effect between the three countries in 1994.

Mr Trump has called it the worst trade deal the US has ever signed.

The White House website says that if Canada and Mexico refuse to accept a renegotiation of Nafta that provides a "fair deal" for American workers, then the US will move to withdraw from it.

Speaking at a ceremony to swear in senior White House staff, Mr Trump said he would also talk with Mr Pena Nieto about immigration and border security in a meeting that the White House says will take place on 31 January.