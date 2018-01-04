Trump calls to adopt voter identification system in US

Baku. 4 January.REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump called to switch to voter identification system.

Report informs, Donald Trump posted on his Twitter account that a number of mostly Democrat States refused to hand over data from the 2016 election to the Commission On Voter Fraud and suggested to switch to the system requiring the identification card of voters.

"They (states) fought hard that the Commission not see their records or methods because they know that many people are voting illegally. System is rigged, must go to Voter ID", he twitted.

"As Americans, you need identification, sometimes in a very strong and accurate form, for almost everything you do, except when it comes to the most important thing, voting for the people that run your country. Push hard for Voter Identification!” he continued in a second post later."

The election in US is administered by local authorities. In some states showing driving license or any other document with photo is enough to vote in election.