Trump calls off Chicago rally following violent clashes

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Donald Trump has called off a rally in Chicago after protests against the Republican presidential front-runner led to violent clashes, Report informs citing BBC.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the venue at the University of Illinois at Chicago hours before Mr Trump was due.

Inside the auditorium, fighting broke out between supporters and protesters, who waved flags and chanted.

A statement from Mr Trump's campaign said the candidate decided to postpone the event after meeting with police.

But a Chicago Police Department spokesman said the force was not consulted in the decision to postpone the rally.

At the rally there were chants for Mr Trump from his supporters and for Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders from some of the protesters.

There were several violent clashes, some sparked by Trump supporters attempting to wrestle flags from protesters.

One protester had to be physically removed from the stage by what appeared to be a Secret Service agent.

Violent clashes continued outside the venue, with helicopter footage showing chaotic scenes as police attempted to control the large crowds.