Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Donald Trump heard the comments President Obama made about him at Rutgers University commencement over the weekend and responded to the criticism Monday night by calling Obama the "worst president in U.S. history." Report informs, Trump wrote this in his Twitter.

"In politics, and in life, ignorance is not a virtue. This is a primary reason that President Obama is the worst president in U.S. history!", - Trump wrote.