Trump asks his chief of staff to leave the room for coughing during interview

© AP https://report.az/storage/news/6aec4419c9c2063e6988b315f8f21f00/5e95ca7c-f1fb-45a7-bbfb-c1009eda93bf_292.jpg

President Trump wanted to boot his chief of staff Mick Mulvaney out of the Oval Office — for coughing during an interview, according to footage of the sit-down with ABC News that aired Sunday, Report informs citing foreign media.

Trump was in the middle of answering a question from “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos about whether he would cough up his financial statement to the Senate, when he abruptly asked to do another take.

“No, at some point, I might, [turn it over],” Trump said. “It’s a fantastic financial statement — And let’s do that over, he’s coughing in the middle of my answer.”

“I don’t like that, you know, I don’t like that,” Trump continued.

The ABC journalist was shocked by the US President's action.