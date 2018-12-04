 Top
    Close photo mode

    Trump arrives at US Capitol to pay respect to Bush

    Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the US Capitol Rotunda to pay their respects to former President George H.W. Bush, Report informs citing CNN.

    The ceremony was aired by leading US TV channels. US vice president Mike Pence and congress members spoke earlier. According to New York Times, Trump was invited to the farewell ceremony, but he will not deliver speech. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi