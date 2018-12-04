Trump arrives at US Capitol to pay respect to Bush

https://report.az/storage/news/d248410a1131e66763b740f36ad5c48d/596eb6cf-8f45-47cb-a741-9e32bb6884d7_292.jpg
Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the US Capitol Rotunda to pay their respects to former President George H.W. Bush, Report informs citing CNN.
The ceremony was aired by leading US TV channels. US vice president Mike Pence and congress members spoke earlier. According to New York Times, Trump was invited to the farewell ceremony, but he will not deliver speech.
