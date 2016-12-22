Trump appoints former head of election campaign as presidential adviser

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ US President-elect Donald Trump appointed former election campaign manager Cillian Conway as presidential adviser.

Report informs citing the Reuters, it is said in a statement of the transition team.

"Kellyanne Conway was a reliable adviser and political consultant, she has played an important role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious defender of my program, she knows well how to effectively deliver our ideas", Trump said.

Earlier D.Tramp chose billionaire Carl Icahn to the post of special adviser in regulatory reform.