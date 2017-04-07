 Top
    Truck ploughed into pedestrians in Stockholm, 3 people died - VIDEO

    Swedish Police said it was treating it as a possible terror attack and warned people to avoid the city centre

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ At least three people are reported to have been killed and shots have been fired after a truck ploughed into pedestrians outside a Stockholm department store in a suspected terror attack, Report informs citing foreign media.

    The incident was in Drottninggatan, a street in a busy shopping district in the centre of the Swedish capital on Friday afternoon.

    Swedish Police said it was treating it as a possible terror attack and warned people to avoid the city centre. The Swedish intelligence agency described the crash as an "attack".

