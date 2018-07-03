Truck falls into river in Nepal, six killed

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Six Indian citizens died as a result of a major road accident that occurred yesterday in the Kosi Zone, Eastern Nepa, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to the local police, the incident occurred near the Nepal-Indian border.

The truck with Indians for some unknown reason fell into the river.

Three passengers died on the spot. Four more people, including the driver of the car, were injured.

By now, the SUV driver is under arrest. Investigation is underway.