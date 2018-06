Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Train hits repairers group in Belgium.

Report informs citing local media, the incident occurred in Eno province, while taking a train crashed into a vehicle.

It was reported that a car moved forward 14 km and hit repairers group.

2 killed, 7 injured as a result.

It was noted that later the train collided with a passenger train leaving 5 people injured.