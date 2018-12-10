Top Democrats say Trump may face impeachment, jail over hush money

Baku. 10 Decemebr. REPORT.AZ / New York-based Democratic party member Jerrold Nadler, who will chair the congressional Legal Committee in January 2019, has announced the possibility of considering the impeachment of US President Donald Trump, Report informs citing Radio Liberty.

According to Nadler, the issue of impeachment can be considered whether he instructed six-figure payments to two women during the campaign to keep quiet about affairs.

Nadler told that if the payments are proven to be felony campaign finance violations, Democratic U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler told CNN those would be grounds for impeachment.

"Well, they would be impeachable offenses. Whether they are important enough to justify an impeachment is a different question," said Nadler, who will lead the Judiciary Committee when Democrats take control of the House of Representatives in January.

In the summer of 2018, Trump’s former long-time attorney Michael Cohen released a record where Trump discussed with Cohen the potential payment of the former Playboy model Karen McDougall, who allegedly had a connection with the US President. The recording was allegedly made two months before the 2016 presidential election.