Tillerson: Iran remains a source of instability in Middle East

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said again that Iran after signing of a nuclear agreement with the international mediators continues to threaten stability in the Middle East.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told a press conference.

“Regrettably, since the agreement was confirmed we have seen anything but a more peaceful stable region, and this is a real issue,” he told reporters.

He added that expectations of the deal results should bring peace and stability to the region.