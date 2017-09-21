 Top
    Close photo mode

    Tillerson: Iran remains a source of instability in Middle East

    'Expectations of deal results should bring peace and stability to region'

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said again that Iran after signing of a nuclear agreement with the international mediators continues to threaten stability in the Middle East.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told a press conference.

    “Regrettably, since the agreement was confirmed we have seen anything but a more peaceful stable region, and this is a real issue,” he told reporters.

    He added that expectations of the deal results should bring peace and stability to the region. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi