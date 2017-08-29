Tillerson plans to reduce about half of special envoy positions at Department of State

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson intends to reduce about 30 positions of special envoys of the Department of State.

Report informs citing the CNN, Tillerson’s letter to head of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Bob Corker reads.

He intends to decrease positions of U.S. representatives on issues of climate change, Syria, Sudan and South Sudan, Arctic and others.

“I consider that the Department will be able to fulfill its mission better by uniting some envoys and special representations at regional and functional bureaus, and suspending those who have reached their initial goal and exhausted themselves,” he said in the letter.

According to him, there are approximately 70 special envoys at the Department of State, and in most of the cases, the existing bureaus of foreign offices can fulfill the same obligations more efficiently.