Tillerson agrees to US budget cut

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has agreed in principle to a White House proposal to slash foreign aid and diplomatic spending by 37 %, but wants to spread it out over three years rather than in one dramatic cut.

Report informs citing the Associated Press.

Officials familiar with Tillerson’s response to the proposal from the Office of Management and Budget said Friday that Tillerson suggested the reductions to the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development begin with a 20-percent cut in the next budget year.