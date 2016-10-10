 Top
    Three persons killed in Peru air crash

    Accident was caused by adverse weather conditions

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Three persons were killed after crash of two-engine airplane in Peru.

    Report informs citing the TASS, an accident took place in territory of northern region Cajamarka.

    The "Cessna 207" airplane crashed in San Miguel district.

    The liner of Air Majoro airline company was heading to Pucallapa city in the eastern part of the country from southern city of Nasca. During flight the airplane deviated from its normal course and communication with cabin team was lost. Initial version of cause of the accident is adverse weather conditions 

