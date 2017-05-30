Three people killed in a light plane crash in Australia

© AFP

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Three people have been killed in a light plane crash in South Australia, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

A search party found the wreckage a few kilometres from the Renmark Aerodrome on Tuesday.

An Australian Maritime Safety Authority spokeswoman said the fixed wing aircraft sent out a distress signal shortly after taking off.

"We became aware there might be an issue shortly after take off when a distress signal was detected," she said.

South Australia police confirmed the 10 seater Cessna Conquest left with three people on board including the pilot.