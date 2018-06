Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least three people have died as winter storm Eleanor swept across most of northern Europe.

Report informs referring to the BBC, a skier died in the French Alps, two people were killed when they were swept away by a huge wave on Spain's northern Basque coast.

It was reported that the natural disaster damaged many buildings in several countries. The storm has also cut power to tens of thousands of homes.