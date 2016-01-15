Three men arrested for deadly Jakarta terror attacks

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Three people were arrested in connection with Thursday’s deadly terror attacks in Jakarta, a police detective involved in the operation told The Wall Street Journal.

Report informs citing the BBC the arrests occurred during a dawn raid Friday on a house in a Jakarta suburb, the detective said.

No other details of the raid were immediately available.

Later, police said they suspected two of the attackers killed Thursday had been imprisoned previously for radical acts. A lawyer for one of the men killed confirmed that the man had been jailed for participating in terrorist-training activities in Indonesia.

Multiple bomb and gun attacks Thursday in Indonesia’s capital left a Canadian and an Indonesian dead. Five assailants also died in the attacks, for which IS has claimed responsibility.

An Islamic State flag was found at the home of one of the attackers, national police spokesman Anton Charliyan told reporters Friday.