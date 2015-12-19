Three dead after huge explosion and gunfire in Somali capital

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least three people have died in a "huge" explosion in the centre of the Somali capital Mogadishu, Report informs citing Reuters.

Social media reports also claimed gunfire and a ball of smoke could be seen over the city after the explosion, which is believed to have been a car bomb that detonated at Shaqalaha junction, in the busy area known as K-4.

Subsequent reports indicate the explosion was heard near an ex-cinema and opposite the Somali immigration headquarters.