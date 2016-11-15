Thousands of soldiers in Brussels protest against raise in retirement age

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ From 5 to 7 thousand soldiers involved in rally in Brussels on Tuesday against the decision of the Belgian authorities to gradually raise military retirement age from the current 56 to 63 years by 2030.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, it was reported by the representative of the trade union of military to reporters.

Military are also unhappy with recalculation of pension payments which, they believe, will not be in their favor.

Under the current law, the military were banned to carry out a strike in Belgium, but they were not forbidden to hold demonstrations at the weekend. Notably, on November 15, King's Feast celebrated in Belgium.

Defense Minister of Belgium Steven Vandeput will receive representatives of the military on Tuesday.