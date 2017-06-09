 Top
    Theresa May will form new government with support of Northern Ireland Unionists

    She appealed to the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland with a proposal to create a coalition government

    Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Theresa May has struck a deal with the Democratic Unionists that will allow her to form a government. Report informs citing the Sky News.

    During the meeting, representatives of the Unionist party stated that "they will act for the benefit of whole United Kingdom."

    Earlier, May appealed to the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland (DUP) with a proposal to create a coalition government.

    The United Kingdom expects the so-called "suspended" parliament - a situation where no one party gets an absolute majority of 326 deputies out of 650.

