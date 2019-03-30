Theresa May plans to hold another vote on Brexit

Prime Minister of the UK Theresa May plans to hold a fourth vote for Brexit, Report informs citing The Telegraph.
It is expected to be held next week.
The article notes that if the deputies of the House of Commons again reject the deal to withdraw from the European Union, then May can initiate early general parliamentary elections, that should help to break the deadlock.
Earlier, May said that she was ready to resign after approval of her deal on Brexit.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author