Theresa May: Kremlin 'almost certainly' authorized the Salisbury poisoning - UPDATED

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Kremlin 'almost certainly' authorized the attempted murder of a former spy and the use of a Novichok nerve agent on British soil.

Reports informs citing BBC that the due statement came from British PM Theresa May.

May told lawmakers on Wednesday that two Russian nationals charged earlier over the attack are agents in the country’s GRU, its military foreign intelligence service.

“So this was not a rogue operation,” she said. “It was almost certainly also approved outside the GRU at a senior level of the Russian state.”

**14:50

British prosecutors disclosed the names of Russians suspected of the attempted murder of Skripal - Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Bashirov, Report informs citing Reuters.

The British Prosecutor's office will not request their extradition from Moscow — the European arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of both.

Notably, the speech of Prime Minister Theresa May who will inform the Parliament on the investigation of poisoning of Yulia and Sergei Skripal is scheduled for today.

In early March, former GRU officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia were poisoned in Salisbury. London assessed Skripal's poisoning as an attempted murder, accusing Moscow. In its turn, the Russian side has strongly rejected the accusations but expressed readiness to cooperate in the investigation.