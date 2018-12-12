 Top
    Theresa May: I accept the challenge

    My resignation runs the risk of delaying or even canceling the Brexit process
    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ UK Prime Minister Theresa May will face a vote of confidence in her leadership later on Wednesday. Report informs citing TASS.

    She said a new prime minister would have to scrap or extend Article 50, the mechanism taking Britain out of the EU on 29 March, "delaying or even stopping Brexit".

    Along with this, key members of the British Cabinet have already expressed their support to Prime Minister May before the vote.

    In particular, among those who spoke in favor of May remaining in her post are Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, Finance Minister Philip Hammond, Home Secretary Sajid Javid, Secretary for Work and Pensions Amber Rudd, environment secretary Michael Gove, Secretary of State for International Development Penny Mordaunt.

    Notably, members of the Conservative Party dissatisfied with the process of negotiations on Brexit, today launched a procedure for issuing a vote of no confidence in the head of the party and accordingly, the government.

