Theresa May: EU withdrawal deal is 95% settled

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ British Prime Minister Theresa May will tell lawmakers Monday the "vast majority" of a Brexit deal has been reached with European Union leaders, as she attempts to prove she's making progress in talks amid criticism from all sides at home.

Report informs citing the TASS that Theresa May will say "95 per cent of the withdrawal agreement and its protocols are now settled" with significant progress in "the last three weeks alone."

The biggest outstanding problem remains the issue of how to avoid the need to construct new infrastructure along the Irish border. The removal of border posts was crucial to the Good Friday Agreement that ended years of deadly sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

Negotiations between London and Brussels on the conditions under which the UK leaves the EU began on June 19, 2017 in the Belgian capital. Formally, Brexit will take place on March 29, 2019, after which, according to the plan, there should be a transition period until December 31, 2020, during which the UK pledged to pay contributions to the EU budget.