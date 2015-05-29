UN adopts resolution on protection of cultural properties

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ The delegates to the General Assembly stated that they were shocked by the destruction and looting of the cultural heritage of Iraq, the cradle of the Mesopotamian civilization by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant militant group.

Report informs citing the UN news center, in their unanimously adopted resolution they urged to stop such atrocities and called on all States to prevent the illicit trade of cultural property, fueling the terrorist activities.

"The UN General Assembly condemns the barbaric acts of destruction and looting of the cultural heritage of Iraq by the ISIS militant group, and expresses regret at the increasing incidence of deliberate attacks and threats against the cultural heritage of the countries affected by armed conflict ..." - was stated in a resolution adopted unanimously by the General Assembly for the salvation of Iraq's cultural heritage.